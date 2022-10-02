Myanmar suspends import of passenger cars to stop foreign currency usage
Myanmar’s trade authorities have temporarily suspended the import of vehicles from October 1 to reduce the use of foreign currency.
The Directorate of Trade said in a statement that the import of passenger vehicles is being suspended to reduce the use of foreign currency, especially since the country’s exports are dropping and businesses have been hit by the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The suspension also applies to those who have previously been granted import permits. The opening of new car showrooms has also been suspended as of Saturday.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network