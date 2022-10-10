Malaysian Parliament dissolved to make way for general elections

In a special televised announcement, the PM said on Monday that Parliament will be dissolved to make way for the 15th general election to be held within 60 days.

“I had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Sunday afternoon. He consented to the dissolution of Parliament on Monday in accordance with Articles 40(2)(b) and 55(2) of the Federal Constitution," he said.

The king recommended that the heads of the state except for Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor take the necessary action to dissolve their respective state assemblies so state polls can be held on the same date as the general elections.

It is reported that Penang, Kedah, Selangor and Negri Sembilan have refused to hold state polls concurrently with the general elections if they are held this year.

Penang has 13 parliamentary constituencies, Kedah (15), Selangor (22) and Negri Sembilan (eight).