Malaysian Parliament dissolved to make way for general elections
Malaysia’s King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to the dissolution of Parliament, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.
In a special televised announcement, the PM said on Monday that Parliament will be dissolved to make way for the 15th general election to be held within 60 days.
“I had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Sunday afternoon. He consented to the dissolution of Parliament on Monday in accordance with Articles 40(2)(b) and 55(2) of the Federal Constitution," he said.
The king recommended that the heads of the state except for Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor take the necessary action to dissolve their respective state assemblies so state polls can be held on the same date as the general elections.
It is reported that Penang, Kedah, Selangor and Negri Sembilan have refused to hold state polls concurrently with the general elections if they are held this year.
Penang has 13 parliamentary constituencies, Kedah (15), Selangor (22) and Negri Sembilan (eight).
"It should be conducted at the same time to ensure that the rakyat [public] is not burdened, aside from ensuring the smoothness of the democratic process and to save costs," said Ismail Sabri.
"The dates for nomination and polling as well as other related matters will be decided by the Election Commission."
Ismail Sabri said that getting the people's mandate is the best method to ensure political stability and the formation of a solid, stable and respected government.
"The dissolution is being carried out to silence questions of the government's validity such as claims of a 'backdoor government'," he added.
Ismail Sabri said he hopes voters will use their power to choose a government that is able to resume the implementation of the 2023 budget and maintain political stability.
He also said he hopes voters will choose a government that preserves the unity and harmony among different religions, races and ethnicities.
The Star
Asia News Network