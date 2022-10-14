Japan prepares action as yen falls to 32-year low against dollar

“We cannot tolerate excessive volatility driven by speculative moves. We’re watching market developments with a strong sense of urgency,” Suzuki said in a news conference on Thursday after attending the G20 finance leaders' meeting in Washington.

Speaking at the same news conference, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko said it was “inappropriate” to raise interest rates now in light of Japan's still-weak economy and modest inflation.

The dollar briefly hit a 32-year peak of 147.665 yen after the release of stronger-than-expected US inflation data, before falling below 147 yen. It stood around 147.275 yen in early Asia trade on Friday.