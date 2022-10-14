Women being kept away from leadership posts in Southeast Asia, new report finds

The Asean Women Leaders’ Summit this week, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers’ Meeting next week and the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November should pay heed to the findings of the new report, “Data Snapshot: Women's Leadership in the Asean Region”, co-written by UN Women and the Cambodian government as chair of Asean.

"In the Asean region, there is increasing recognition of the role of women as leaders and agents of change," the report says. "However, more efforts are still required to promote their roles in accelerating productivity, enhancing ecosystem conservation and creating more sustainable and inclusive development."

"Gender equality is everyone's business and a smart investment. Leadership positions and decision-making power for women are crucial to ensure that their voices are heard and their roles are acknowledged and harnessed both in public and private sectors of Asean," said H.E.Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi, Minister of Women's Affairs, Cambodia.

"Including more women in leadership is important to promote a more equitable recovery from the pandemic in Asean countries. There is increasing recognition of the gendered impact of Covid-19 and the critical role that women played in the response. We need to ensure they can continue to participate and have a greater leadership role in the Covid-19 recovery," said Sarah Knibbs, Regional Director, a.i. of UN Women in Asia and the Pacific.