Minister Chaiwut attends all-important Asean cybersecurity meet in S’pore

Chaiwut told reporters the meeting reaffirmed the importance of the Asean-Japan Cybersecurity Capacity Building Centre (AJCC BC) in Bangkok to provide training for IT personnel and others so they can fight cybercrime.

The AJCC BC was set up to advance the skills of those working on cybersecurity, particularly in government agencies and Asean’s Critical Information Infrastructure, to enhance cybersecurity awareness, strengthen information security and data protection, and promote information sharing.

Its objectives also include the development of a standardised Incident Reporting Framework across the region and the establishment of Asean-CERT, which are in line with the Asean ICT Master Plan 2020 Strategic Thrust 8: Information Security and Assurance.