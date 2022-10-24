Drop in demand from US, China to hit Vietnam's import-export sector

The department comes under the Industry and Trade Ministry.

Supply disruptions and rising production costs are making many major economies in the world, such as the US and EU, forecast challenges and risk falling into recession.

High inflation in markets, especially the main export markets of Vietnam, also reduces the demand for consumer goods.

Vietnam’s key export products are consumer goods like textiles, footwear, and furniture, and the drop in demand will also directly affect the export growth trend of these products, Trang said.

BIDV Securities Joint Stock Company (BSC) has also stated that the growth rate of import and export is slowing down because consumption in the US is showing a downtrend amid a sharp increase in interest rates.

BSC offers two scenarios based on the possibility of a recession in the world’s largest economy.

In the first scenario, if the US has an economic recession in 2022, Vietnam’s exports will rise by 13.1 per cent and imports by 12.6 per cent.