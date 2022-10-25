Phnom Penh Photo Festival 'still true to its principles'

This year’s art exhibitions are organised by the Phnom Penh Photo Association and the French Institute of Cambodia in collaboration with the ministries of Education, Youth and Sports and Culture and Fine Arts, the EU Delegation to Cambodia, the French Embassy and Phnom Penh City Hall.

The fest will feature 43 artists, who will exhibit their work at several venues across Phnom Penh from October 27 to November 27. Free screenings of handpicked foreign films will also be held at the festival’s partner cinemas.

Khun Vannak, communications officer of the Phnom Penh Photo Association, said: “For me, this year’s highlight is a photographic display of the late King Father Norodom Sihanouk on the wall of the French Institute of Cambodia. This year is the 100th centenary of his birth, so it makes sense to feature him.

“A total of 43 photographers are showing this year, including 35 foreigners and eight Cambodians.

“Each artist will feature in just one show, with the exception of Cambodian-French photographer Jean-Baptiste Phou, who has a solo show, while also appearing in a group exhibition.

“Thanks to the support of the EU, 100 tuk-tuks will also be employed in this year’s festival. Fifty have been used to transport the works to their venues, while 50 will be used to transport visitors during the opening week of the festival. All of them bear signage promoting the event’s programmes,” Vannak said.