As child deaths rise, Indonesia considers criminal cases against pharma companies

Budi insisted on Monday that the spike in cases started occurring only in August and that the ministry had taken note and conducted a number of probes in response. A pathological examination in September ruled out any viruses, bacteria or parasites as the cause of AKI.

The ministry then took cues from an October 5 World Health Organization (WHO) report that linked the deaths of 70 children in The Gambia to unacceptable levels of EG and DEG in paracetamol syrups circulating in the West African country and began conducting toxicology tests.

It revealed that seven out of 10 children tested had traces of the toxic chemical compound in their urine or blood. The ministry also did biopsies on deceased patients and found similar results.

Lab examinations of the medicines found in the homes of afflicted children also confirmed the presence of these compounds.

“Based on the WHO report, the biopsy results and the discovery of [EG and DEG] in medicines in [afflicted] children’s homes, we concluded that the cause [of the spike in AKI cases] are these chemicals, which are impurities found in solvents [for syrup-based medicines],” Budi said.

When asked why AKI cases only started to rise in August, Budi said it was most likely due to changes in the raw ingredients of the medications, signalling a potentially larger issue in the supply chain.

He said the government now had data on recent imports of raw ingredients and would share it publicly at a later time.

Indonesia imports most of its raw ingredients for medicines from China and India, according to the ministry. In The Gambia, AKI cases were traced to the product of an Indian pharmaceuticals firm that has since halted production.

Prior to Monday’s conclusion, the government took a number of precautions last week by ordering health facilities and medical professionals to temporarily stop prescribing all kinds of syrup-based medicines and drug stores to temporarily halt the sale of such products until further notice.

The policy, Budi said, had proved effective, particularly since hospitals nationwide had reported a drop in the number of children showing AKI symptoms, abnormally low urine output or failure to produce urine.

Based on input from the Indonesian Paediatric Association, Budi said the government was considering revoking the ban for a handful of medicines that are used to treat critical illnesses, such as epilepsy, so long as these medicines are prescribed by a doctor.

On Sunday, the BPOM issued a list of 133 medicinal syrups that do not use the four listed dangerous solvents – propylene glycol, glycerol, sorbitol and polyethylene glycol – as ingredients, and are therefore completely safe to use.

An update to the medicinal syrup ban is expected to be released soon in the form of a Health Ministry circular.

The Jakarta Post

Asia New Network