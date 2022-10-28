Hun Sen to offer support in phone meeting with Ukraine president

He mentioned the upcoming phone conference in an October 27 social-media post after distributing rice seeds among farmers in four flood-afflicted provinces.

In his post, Hun Sen said Cambodia is set to host the Asean Summit from November 10-13 before the G20 heads of state meet in Indonesia and Apec leaders converge in Thailand.

“If there are no changes, I will use diplomatic coordination to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone in the next few days,” Hun Sen said.

The Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry could not be reached for comment.

Earlier this month, Hun Sen announced that Cambodia would not support the Russian referendum to annex Ukrainian regions.

“We do not support – and in fact oppose – the creation of a new state by taking land from a sovereign nation via the use or threat of force,” he said.

In March, Cambodia voted for a UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution demanding an abrupt stop to Russia’s “military operations” in Ukraine.