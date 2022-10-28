Hun Sen to offer support in phone meeting with Ukraine president
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said he will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the next few days if the circumstances do not change.
He mentioned the upcoming phone conference in an October 27 social-media post after distributing rice seeds among farmers in four flood-afflicted provinces.
In his post, Hun Sen said Cambodia is set to host the Asean Summit from November 10-13 before the G20 heads of state meet in Indonesia and Apec leaders converge in Thailand.
“If there are no changes, I will use diplomatic coordination to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone in the next few days,” Hun Sen said.
The Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry could not be reached for comment.
Earlier this month, Hun Sen announced that Cambodia would not support the Russian referendum to annex Ukrainian regions.
“We do not support – and in fact oppose – the creation of a new state by taking land from a sovereign nation via the use or threat of force,” he said.
In March, Cambodia voted for a UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution demanding an abrupt stop to Russia’s “military operations” in Ukraine.
Royal Academy of Cambodia secretary-general Yang Peou said the meeting between the two leaders is important as Cambodia has announced its opposition to the Russian aggression against Ukraine.
The Kingdom has adopted a policy of permanent neutrality, he said, adding that seeking a solution to peace is necessary and it is important that Cambodia become part of it.
“Cambodia is hosting the Asean Summit and related meetings [in November], and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy may attend [virtually].
“As head of the Cambodian government and chair of Asean, Prime Minister Hun Sen will join some of the largest meetings of regional and global organisations aside from hosting the Asean Summit. They include Asean Plus as well as the Apec and G20 summits,” Peou said.
“Cambodia has a voice that represents many other groups, and will use that voice in numerous meetings.”
Peou added that Cambodia should use its diplomatic powers to address global politics.
Advance discussions such as the upcoming phone call with the embattled Ukrainian leader are important, he said, adding that while the call may not achieve an immediate end to the war, it will make a significant contribution to the diplomatic relationship between Cambodia and Ukraine.
