SUNDAY, December 11, 2022
Biden arrives for Asean Summit in Cambodia

SATURDAY, November 12, 2022

US President Joe Biden arrived in Phnom Penh on Saturday for the Asean Summit.

After holding their own closed-door talks, Asean leaders discussed tensions in the region, including the Korean peninsula and Taiwan, with global leaders including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in separate meetings.

Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are scheduled to hold discussions with the group on Saturday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will also attend some meetings.

 

Cambodian Prime Minister and Asean host Hun Sen addressed Friday's opening ceremony with a call for vigilance and wisdom during times of economic and geopolitical turmoil.

