Asean remains committed to Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar crisis

The bloc’s leaders reviewed and made decisions during the 40th and 41st Asean Summit and related meetings on November 11 in Phnom Penh.

According to the two-page statement, the Asean leaders consider that the situation in Myanmar remains critical and fragile, with growing violence affecting not only Myanmar but also Asean’s community-building efforts. It said Asean is committed to assisting Myanmar to find a peaceful and durable solution to the ongoing crisis.

“With little progress achieved in the implementation of the 5PC, it is therefore incumbent on the Myanmar Armed Forces to comply with its commitments to the Asean Leaders,” the statement said.

They tasked the Asean foreign ministers to develop the implementation plan for the 5PC and maintained that Myanmar’s non-political representation to the Asean Summit and the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting remained in force.

“We reaffirmed that the Asean Summit is the supreme decision-making body and will make the final decision on the implementation of the 5PC, including whether the consensus cannot be achieved, in line with the Asean Charter,” it added.