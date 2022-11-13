Asean leaders forge tighter ties with India at summit
Asean and India forged tighter relations in people-to-people, trade and other potential sectors at the 19th Asean-India Summit held in Phnom Penh on Saturday.
Hosting the summit, Cambodian PM Hun Sen said that Asean and India have made steady progress over three decades to become important socio-economic partners with a wide base of cooperation.
“We have the commitment and resolve to strengthen our partnership so that Asean-India can have a closer relationship and a higher capacity to ensure peace and prosperity to our respective peoples, both now and in the future,” Hun Sen said.
Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar co-chaired the opening of the summit, which marked the 30th anniversary of the Asean-India dialogue partnership.
The summit saw leaders of Asean and India agree to further enhance their relationship by promoting existing sectors while focusing on people-to-people relationships through trade and other potential areas.
Asean-India relations have grown rapidly from a sectoral dialogue partnership in 1992 to a full dialogue partnership in December 1995. The relationship was further elevated with the inauguration of annual Asean-India summits in 2002.
