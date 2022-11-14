Cambodia cooled ‘hot Asean stone’ before handing it to Indonesia: Hun Sen

Speaking at a press conference after four days of talks, Hun Sen said that Cambodia proved mature enough to handle negotiations on heated issues such as Russia-Ukraine, Myanmar and the South China Sea dispute.

“There were no unpleasant exchanges or unkind words despite the controversial topics discussed. No one walked out of any meetings. This reflects the maturity of the leaders at the EAS, but also was due to Cambodia’s role of facilitator enabling all sides to have their say,” Hun Sen said referring to the East Asia Summit where leaders of the US, China and Russia were all gathered in one place.

“We’ve gained prestige from this. We managed to sign a hundred documents that the next generation will one day be able to learn from,” he said.

Hun Sen said leaders at the summits appreciated the efforts of Cambodia’s Asean Special Envoy on Myanmar in seeking solutions to the Myanmar crisis through the implementation of Asean’s five-point peace plan.

Asean leaders themselves admitted, however, there had been “little progress” in implementing the peace plan since it was signed with Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in April last year.

On the South China Sea dispute that caused controversy at the last Asean Summit in Phnom Penh in 2012, Hun Sen said that the meeting had noted the importance of the promotion of peace, security, safety, stability and freedom of navigation and flight over the sea, which required a thorough and full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC).