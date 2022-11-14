Xi, Biden pledge to continue candid exchange of views
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future.
The remarks were made at the beginning of Xi and Biden's first in-person talks since Biden became president, on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on Tuesday (November 15) that is set to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"As leaders of the two major countries, we need to chart the right course for the China-U.S. relationship. We need to find the right direction for the bilateral relationship going forward and elevate the relationship," Xi said in his opening remarks at the meeting.
The long-awaited talks between the two leaders came as relations between their countries are at their lowest in decades, marred by disagreements over a host of issues from Taiwan to trade.
President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that they are ready to continue candid and in-depth exchange of views and open and honest dialogue.
Xi and Biden met ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia's resort island of Bali.
It has been over 50 years since China and the United States started initial contact and established diplomatic relations, said Xi.
He said the current state of China-U.S. relations is what both sides are concerned about.
"But such a state does not conform to the fundamental interests of our two countries and peoples, nor does it conform to the expectations of the international community. The international community universally expects that China and the United States will properly handle their relationship. Our meeting today has probably attracted the world's greatest attention," said Chinese leader.
"We should work with all countries to bring more hope to world peace, greater confidence in global stability, and stronger impetus to common development. As always, I am ready to have a candid and in-depth exchange of views with Mr. President on issues of strategic importance in China-U.S. relations and on major global and regional issues at our meeting today. I also look forward to working with you to bring China-U.S. relations back to the track of healthy and stable development to the benefit of our two countries and the world as a whole," said Xi.
"President Xi, it's really glad to be able to see you again in person. And I believe there's little substitute to face-to-face discussions. We share responsibilities, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything near conflict, and find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation. So President Xi, I look forward to our continuing an ongoing, open, and honest dialog we've always had. And I thank you for the opportunity," said Biden.