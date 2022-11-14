Xi, Biden pledge to continue candid exchange of views

The remarks were made at the beginning of Xi and Biden's first in-person talks since Biden became president, on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on Tuesday (November 15) that is set to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"As leaders of the two major countries, we need to chart the right course for the China-U.S. relationship. We need to find the right direction for the bilateral relationship going forward and elevate the relationship," Xi said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

The long-awaited talks between the two leaders came as relations between their countries are at their lowest in decades, marred by disagreements over a host of issues from Taiwan to trade.

President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that they are ready to continue candid and in-depth exchange of views and open and honest dialogue.