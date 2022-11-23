Dialogues on Sustainable Food Systems: from production to consumption

Climate change, loss of biodiversity, and the degradation of our lands and oceans are threats to our life as we know it and to life on Earth in general.

In response to these threats and as part of the Green Deal, in 2020 the European Commission proposed ambitious EU actions and commitments to transform our food systems (the Farm to Fork Strategy) into global standards for competitive sustainability, the protection of human and planetary health, as well as the livelihoods of all actors in the food value chain.

Asean countries, which already face some effects of these global threats, such as soil depletion, extreme weather events or costal erosion, but also nutrition issues, have plans and strategies in place. These dialogues seek to provide an arena to find the common grounds, principles and types of actions that can sustain the relationship between both regions. In particular, discussions will focus on how they can cooperate and join their efforts to push their respective, and common, food systems towards sustainability and make them more resilient.

The main purpose of this technical workshop is to provide a platform to experts from the EU and Asean countries to discuss and identify where and how EU-Asean cooperation could be reinforced and coordinated, targeting sustainability and resilience of food systems.