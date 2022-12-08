Malaysia's new PM halts flood-mitigation projects as graft dragnet widens

Although he walked back on the RM600 billion (US$136 billion) figure mentioned on Monday as public expenditure Anwar said was improperly approved when Perikatan Nasional (PN) leader Muhyiddin Yassin was premier from 2020 to 2021, he insisted that “tens of billions were allocated with breaches in procedure”.

Anwar also ordered the halt of RM7 billion in flood mitigation initiatives approved by Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was prime minister from Aug 2021 to November this year, that were directly awarded without competitive tenders.

“I want to remind Muhyiddin not to challenge this because it is clear there were several processes and procedures that were not followed and some interested companies or [companies] linked to family were involved,” he told a press conference after arriving at the Finance Ministry for the first time.

Anwar did not offer details on which companies or whose families were linked to these projects.