Philippines bans the import of certain fish species

In a directive, the Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA) said it suspended the issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSICs) for importing certain fish species effective immediately.

Canners are temporarily barred from importing round scad (“galunggong”) and moonfish (“bilong-bilong”) from abroad.

Likewise, the DA held off the SPSIC issuance to processors covering imported round scad, bonito (“tulingan”), mackerel (“alumahan”), moonfish, pompano, and tuna byproducts.

The import of these fish species will only be allowed if it will be directly undertaken by processors and importers who supply raw materials to processors with licences to operate and comply with food safety standards under the Food Safety Act.

Importers should also present a verifiable recording system of products containing the following: name of the importer; cold storage facility used to store fish imports; species and volume of raw materials delivered and processed along with the corresponding delivery and processing dates; and final destination of the processed product.