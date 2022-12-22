UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in seven decades

Myanmar has been in crisis since the army took power from Suu Kyi's elected government in February last year, detaining her and other officials and responding to pro-democracy protests and dissent with lethal force.

"Today we've sent a firm message to the military that they should be a no doubt - we expect this resolution to be implemented in full," Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said after the vote on the British-drafted resolution.

"We've also sent a clear message to the people of Myanmar that we seek progress in line with their rights, their wishes and their interests," she told the council.

The 15-member council has long been split on how to deal with the Myanmar crisis, with China and Russia arguing against strong action. They both abstained from the vote on Wednesday, along with India. The remaining 12 members voted in favour.

"China still has concerns," China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun told the council after the vote. "There is no quick fix to the issue ... Whether or not it can be properly resolved in the end, depends fundamentally, and only, on Myanmar itself."