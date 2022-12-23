Vietnamese tourism has not recovered as expected despite early re-opening

He made the statement at a roundtable themed “Economic and business recovery 2022: Solutions to create a breakthrough from the pillar of the aviation-tourism service,” organised recently by the newspaper in collaboration with the Research and Development Department of the Private Economy.

Minh assessed that Vietnam’s economy recovered rapidly and continued to grow despite global challenges in 2022. The economic recovery momentum comes from macroeconomic stability, agricultural support, and the rapid recovery of the manufacturing, processing and domestic consumption sectors.

However, he noted that the Vietnamese economic recovery has been uneven across sectors. Despite its early opening for tourism after the pandemic on March 15, tourism-airline services have not recovered as expected as the number of international visitors has been much lower than in some other countries in the region.

According to Chris Farwell, representative of the Tourism Advisory Board (TAB), Vietnam's tourism in general has grown stronger than forecast in the domestic market, increasing by more than 100 million visitors compared to initial forecasts.

However, the number of international tourists did not achieve the expected recovery rate, reaching about 3.5 million international tourists, much lower than the target of five million international arrivals in 2022 and US$4.5 billion in revenue, he added.