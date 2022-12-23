Cambodia logs 873 suicides as poverty, debt and depression take heavy toll
Nearly 900 people have committed suicide in Cambodia this year, the leading causes being debt, depression, failed relationships, chronic illness, or the mental effects of alcohol/drugs, according to a police report.
The report said the favoured methods of suicide were hanging, poison, jumping from tall buildings and bridges, self-immolation, and firearms.
“A total of 873 people died and 13 were injured in suicide attempts,” it said.
Globally, suicides have risen steadily since 2016, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), with no country claiming to be able to address this issue successfully.
“Every case is a tragedy that has a lasting impact on survivors, including families, communities and the nation as a whole. It is the fourth-leading cause of death worldwide among people aged 15-29,” said a WHO report.
Most suicide cases occur in times of crisis when people feel unable to cope with stress, whether from chronic pain or illness, financial difficulties or the end of a relationship, it added.
Sek Socheat, co-founder of Cambodia’s Mindset Development Organisation, said people were becoming mentally ill and depressed under the stress of severe social and economic injustices. Severe depression can lead to people considering their own lives worthless, he added.
“A lack of education to raise awareness of mental health issues is one reason why so many people are vulnerable to serious depression. This, coupled with serious social and economic injustices, has led to some patients committing suicide.
“The most urgent and effective solution would be to integrate mental health education in the community and provide socio-economic and health support to more communities,” he told The Post.
Yim Sobotra, a psychiatrist at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh, said patients he sees with chronic mental illness or severe depression are often suffering from a lack of opportunities or poverty, or have experienced violence or abuse.
“People aware they are experiencing mental health difficulties should see a qualified professional. Receiving treatment from a specialist will help them manage their stress and anxiety more effectively. Parents, guardians or family members should encourage one another to seek help,” he said.
He added that many people’s understanding of mental health remains limited. All units of Cambodia’s healthcare system should work to increase public awareness of mental and physical health, he said.
Phnom Penh logged the highest number of suicides at 119. Four people survived attempts or were rescued. Kampong Cham province recorded the second-highest, with 66 deaths while Battambang was third with 64 suicides.
The province with the lowest number of recorded suicides was Ratanakkiri, with six.
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network