Cambodia logs 873 suicides as poverty, debt and depression take heavy toll

The report said the favoured methods of suicide were hanging, poison, jumping from tall buildings and bridges, self-immolation, and firearms.

“A total of 873 people died and 13 were injured in suicide attempts,” it said.

Globally, suicides have risen steadily since 2016, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), with no country claiming to be able to address this issue successfully.

“Every case is a tragedy that has a lasting impact on survivors, including families, communities and the nation as a whole. It is the fourth-leading cause of death worldwide among people aged 15-29,” said a WHO report.

Most suicide cases occur in times of crisis when people feel unable to cope with stress, whether from chronic pain or illness, financial difficulties or the end of a relationship, it added.

Sek Socheat, co-founder of Cambodia’s Mindset Development Organisation, said people were becoming mentally ill and depressed under the stress of severe social and economic injustices. Severe depression can lead to people considering their own lives worthless, he added.