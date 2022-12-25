Hundreds evacuated in Malaysia after king tides wash away their homes
More than 100 houses in Sabah's east coast Sandakan were damaged or destroyed during king tides on Christmas Eve.
Hundreds of residents were evacuated from their homes as the tides coupled with strong waves left more than 100 people homeless.
Civil Defence Force personnel were continuing to register victims on Sunday.
The seawater began rising at about 7pm and continued till midnight, forcing residents to flee their homes with their valuables and personal documents.
There were no reports of any casualties as a result of the tides.
The Civil Defence Force said that as of Sunday morning 284 families, comprising 1,194 people, were in relief shelters in Pitas, Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, and Kota Kinabalu.
The Star
Asia News Network