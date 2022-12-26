26.5％ of female foreign technical interns In Japan harassed over pregnancy

According to the agency, the remarks came from members of the Japanese companies that employ the women and the supervisory organizations tasked with overseeing the program, as well as from organizations in the interns’ home countries that dispatch trainees.

The agency has sent letters to the supervisory organizations and companies accepting foreign trainees, demanding that such remarks and actions not occur.

It also said it will notify the interns’ home governments and demand they take strict action against the organizations under their jurisdiction that dispatch trainees.

Starting in August, the agency surveyed foreign technical intern trainees about whether they had been treated inappropriately regarding pregnancy or giving birth.