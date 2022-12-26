KL restaurant shut for 14 days after video of rat nibbling on foods goes viral
The restaurant in which a rat was filmed enjoying a lavish meal of fried chicken in a food display, has been ordered to shut down for 14 days.
The order came after the health inspection team, sent to check on the premises in Pandan Indah here on Saturday (Dec 24) was dissatisfied with its hygiene levels.
Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the enforcement team was acting on a video clip, showing the rat munching on some fried chicken, that went viral on social media platforms.
"We ordered the restaurant to close for 14 days under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983," he said in a statement on Sunday.
He added that six compounds had also been issued to the eatery for food safety and hygiene violations under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.
The 15-second video of a rat eating in a food warmer, which had been circulating like wildfire on various social media platforms, has garnered over 1.5mil views since it was posted online on Dec 23.
Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry took food hygiene and safety issues seriously.
"We call on the public, particularly food handlers and business owners to take the responsibility in ensuring food safety is maintained to avoid poisoning and food-borne diseases," he added.
He also advised the consumers to visit only premises with the BeSS (Clean, Safe and Healthy) logo.
Dr Noor Hisham has urged consumers with food safety issues to contact the nearest regional health officers or state Health Department, or submit their concerns to the ministry’s public complaints site or reach out to Food Safety and Quality Division.