KL restaurant shut for 14 days after video of rat nibbling on foods goes viral

The order came after the health inspection team, sent to check on the premises in Pandan Indah here on Saturday (Dec 24) was dissatisfied with its hygiene levels.

Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the enforcement team was acting on a video clip, showing the rat munching on some fried chicken, that went viral on social media platforms.

"We ordered the restaurant to close for 14 days under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983," he said in a statement on Sunday.

He added that six compounds had also been issued to the eatery for food safety and hygiene violations under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.