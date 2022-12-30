Sonexay Siphandone becomes New PM after Lao cabinet reshuffle

Phankham Viphavanh, in his speech at the National Assembly (NA) meeting, said to resign from the post of prime minister for reaching retirement age and health problems.

Phankham Viphavanh, born in 1951, was elected as prime minister of the Lao government by the National Assembly in March 2021. He once served as vice president, vice prime minister, minister of education of Laos, Huaphan provincial governor and so on.

The NA meeting has also approved the nomination from Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, naming Sonexay Siphandone as the new prime minister, with an overwhelming majority winning 149 out of the 151 votes.