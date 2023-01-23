President Jokowi's approval rating at all-time high

The case sparked public uproar about alleged corruption and impunity within the police, but the fact that the case was made so public was taken as a sign that the government was at least trying to tackle the issues.

LSI cited improvements in perceptions of the economy and law enforcement as reasons for the ratings jump.

Jokowi's poll rating appears to have been unaffected by both the passing last month of a controversial new criminal code and his issuing of an emergency regulation to replace the jobs law.

Jokowi is serving his second and final term in office with the next election scheduled for February 2024.

Sunday's poll found Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo was the favoured candidate to succeed Jokowi, although his candidacy is yet to be announced.

The other top candidates were Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, both of whom have announced their intentions to run.

Earlier this month, Jokowi expressed regret over mass human rights violations committed in the country's past, including a violent anti-communist purge in the 1960s and the disappearance of student protesters in the late 1990s.

"With a clear mind and a sincere heart, I as the leader of this country, admit that gross human rights violations have happened in several incidents and I regret they happened very much," Widodo said in a speech at the state palace in the capital Jakarta.

"I have sympathy and empathy for the victims and their families."



The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network