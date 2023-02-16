Hanoi aims to lower number of families with more than three children

The city will reduce both the percentage of families with more than three children and the percentage of malnourished children under five years of age by 0.1 %.

Hanoi has recorded positive results in population and family planning work, contributing to the overall socio-economic development of the city, said deputy director of the department Vu Cao Cuong.

By the end of 2022, Hanoi’s population accounted for 8.4 % of the whole country’s population, and the gender imbalance at birth improved to 112.5 boys for every 100 girls.