Hanoi’s first golden hotel up for sale

Sharing the reason to sell the property, Duong said his company is short on funding for employee compensation and interest.

Currently, there are about ten interested investors negotiating the price, offering US$250 million, Duong told cafef.vn. However, he expected the price to be higher for the hotel’s lucrative commercial value.

Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is the first gold-plated hotel in Hanoi. The hotel was inaugurated in July 2020 with an investment of $100 million.

Almost all exterior designs and interior furniture of the hotel are covered with 24k gold. The 24-storey hotel has 360 rooms, costing up to $1,000 per night.

Duong is the chairman of Hoa Binh Group, one of the top tourism and event providers. Some of its notable hotels include Somerset Hoa Binh, Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake, and Danang Golden Bay.