US-Philippines kick off biggest joint drills, using lessons from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

This year’s Salaknib will be conducted in two phases across northern Luzon, including Fort Magsaysay, one of the first five agreed locations under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca), a deal that allows the United States access to Philippine bases for joint training and prepositioning of equipment.

Distrust

On Monday, lawmakers scoffed at the Chinese Embassy in Manila for warning that the expanded Edca would only “seriously harm” Philippine interests, with Sen. JV Ejercito pointing out that the Chinese government could not be trusted.

“If they want us to trust them, they have to respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ejercito said in a media briefing.

“They have already harassed a lot of our fishermen so many times. And now, they are doing it to our Coast Guard and Navy (personnel),” he said.

Beijing, he added, has been issuing official statements that only contradict their actions in the West Philippine Sea.

“I think they are the ones who are very aggressive and hostile. They claim to be a friend of the Philippines, but what they are doing is contrary to what they are saying,” the senator noted.

Sen. Francis Escudero suggested that China “look in the mirror” before issuing remarks on the Philippine government’s decision to add four new Edca sites.

“Isn’t what China doing [in] Taiwan and the West Philippine Sea also ‘undermining the stability of the region?’” Escudero told the Inquirer.

“We have every right… to pursue a foreign policy that serves our national interest and should not be cowed by such threats,” he said.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said the Philippines’ efforts to improve its security agreement with the United States were not aimed at preparing for war against any country.

“Our Balikatan exercises (with the US) are only exercises for the defence of the country and not for the invasion of China,” he stressed.

For Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III, the Philippines should “give attention [to] and ponder over” China’s warning.

“We should take time to review and reflect on the coverage of our Mutual Defense Treaty with the US,” Pimentel said.

Sen. Imee Marcos noted that it was important to determine if the chosen new Edca sites would be used by American forces for military activities should the tension between Taiwan and China result in a war.

“If these Edca sites are used as staging areas for US military intervention in Taiwan, then we may be dragged into the so-called ‘Taiwan question,’” Marcos warned.

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network