Family of death-row inmate hopeful as Malaysia overturns death penalty

"After the first sentencing, we went to Putrajaya Court, we reviewed the case, yet I didn't know what to say if the judge didn't let us appeal. Some sort like that, no more appeal. And that's where I fell to the floor. I can go on without a husband, but not without my children," she said.

More than 1,300 people facing the death penalty or life imprisonment in Malaysia - including those who have exhausted all other legal appeals - can seek a sentencing review under the new rules passed by the parliament on Monday. The amendments passed to apply to 34 offences currently punishable by death, including murder and drug trafficking. Eleven of those carry it as a mandatory punishment.

For now, life imprisonment sentences, defined by Malaysian law as a fixed term of 30 years, will be retained.