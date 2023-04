Myanmar junta says military carried out air strikes to target rebel forces

UN rights chief Volker Turk said he was “horrified” by the deadly air strikes, whose victims he said included schoolchildren performing dances.

The global body called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Turk accused Myanmar’s military of once again disregarding “clear legal obligations… to protect civilians in the conduct of hostilities”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly condemns the attack by the Myanmar Armed Forces”, according to a statement by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres “reiterates his call for the military to end the campaign of violence against the Myanmar population throughout the country”, the spokesman added.

Washington said it was “deeply concerned” about the air strikes.

“These violent attacks further underscore the regime’s disregard for human life and its responsibility for the dire political and humanitarian crisis in Burma following the February 2021 coup,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement, using the country’s former name.

“The United States calls on the Burma regime to cease the horrific violence, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and to respect the genuine and inclusive democratic aspirations of the people of Burma.”

‘Great pain’

Sagaing region – near the country’s second-largest city, Mandalay – has put up some of the fiercest resistance to the military’s rule, with intense fighting raging there for months.

Graphic video clips circulating on social media show bodies scattered among ruined homes.

“We are going to rescue you if we hear you screaming,” one person could be heard saying in the video. “Please scream!”

A rescuer connected to an anti-coup PDF group told that after recovering bodies and transporting victims for medical treatment, he estimated the death toll could be up to 100.

Zaw Min Tun said photographs showed some of those killed were in uniform and some in civilian clothes, accusing the PDF of falsely claiming civilian deaths when their forces were killed.

He also accused members of the PDF of committing “war crimes” and killing “monks, teachers and innocent residents” in the area who did not support the opposition.

Germany’s Foreign Office in a tweet said they “strongly condemn the #Myanmar army’s air strike killing dozens of civilians, including many children”, adding: “We expect the regime to end the violence against its people immediately.”

The NUG, which is dominated by former lawmakers from ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, condemned the strike as a “heinous act”.

“We… share the great pain felt by the families affected by this tragedy,” it said.

The military, which accuses anti-coup fighters of being terrorists, has faced international condemnation for razing villages, mass killings and air strikes on civilians.

More than 30 people sheltering in a monastery were killed in Shan state in March.

In 2022, a military air strike on a concert put on by the Kachin Independence Army in northern Kachin state killed around 50 people and wounded more than 70, the rebels said.

At a military parade in March, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing vowed to continue cracking down on opponents.

The military in March announced a six-month extension of a state of emergency and postponed elections it had promised to hold by August because it did not control enough of the country for a vote.

The Straits Times

Asia News Network