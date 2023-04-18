Making US$1 million to require 270 years for the average Filipino worker

It said its analysts “calculated how many years of work are required to make $1 million in different countries while earning an average wage,” which is $309, or P16,908, in the case of the Philippines.

With this, the Philippines ranked 89th out of 102 countries when it comes to the time required for an average worker to earn a million dollars or P54.72 million.

The bottom 10, meanwhile, were Pakistan, Egypt, Uganda, Nigeria, Nepal, Bangladesh, Algeria, Zimbabwe, Cambodia, and Colombia.

This, as data indicated that with only a $134 average wage in Pakistan, a worker would need to wait 621 years and 3 months for him or her to make his first $1 million, while in Egypt, it’s 603 years and 6 months since the average wage is only $138.

Then in Uganda, Nigeria, and Nepal, where an average worker only makes $159, $161, and $198 a month, respectively, it will take 523 years and 3 months, 519 years and 1 month, and 420 years and nine months to earn $1 million.

Findings reflect reality

Espedillon told INQUIRER.net that he has been betting on the lottery since his early 20s as he sees it as his only way out of poverty.

This, is because while he has worked and has an income of P15,000 a month, only a few are left for savings since “we are already struggling in making ends meet because of rising inflation, which is making our lives tougher.”

Based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, inflation has been accelerating since last year and only slowed down to 7.6 % in March from 8.6 % in February and 8.7 % in January.

The latest available data from the think tank Ibon Foundation and the National Wages and Productivity Commission showed that with the readout only slightly decelerating in February, none of the minimum wages across regions met the family living wage.

Take the case of the P570 minimum wage in Metro Manila, which is already the highest in the Philippines. The think tank said it is not even half of the P1,161 family living wage in the region.

Then in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the P341 minimum wage, which is the lowest in the country, is only 17.54 % of the region’s estimated family living wage of P1,944.

The PSA said in 2019 that in 2018, Filipino families earned an average of P313,000, while their average expenditure for the same year was P239,000, translating to an average annual savings of P75,000.

But when adjusted for inflation between 2015 and 2018, at 2012 prices, the average annual family income in 2018 would be valued at P267,000, while the average expenditure would be valued at P203,000, leaving a meagre savings of P64,000.

The picture, however, is even worse for Filipinos engaged in informal work.

Impossible

Last year, Singapore-based James Cheo, chief investment officer in Southeast Asia at HSBC Private Banking and Wealth, said the Philippines has one of the best demographics in the region.

Referring to an HSBC research written by HSBC Asia chief economist Fred Neumann, Cheo said economies that are growing rapidly such as that of the Philippines tend to accumulate wealth faster.

“And this is why the number of Filipino multimillionaires (those holding a wealth of $250,000) is expected to more than double by 2030,” he added.

But when told about this, Espedillon said he is certain that in his lifetime, it would be impossible to make even $1 million: “I was born poor, so I might die poor, too.”

The average life expectancy of Filipinos is 71, which is two years less than the global average of 73, based on a study by the World Bank for 2020.

The same study also showed that the average life expectancy of Filipino males is 67 and females is 76.

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network