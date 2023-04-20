Malaysian volunteers collect food for needy to combat Ramadan food waste
A group of volunteers from Malaysia is looking to combat food waste and reduce hunger during the holy month of Ramadan by collecting leftover food from the food bazaars and giving it to the needy.
Volunteers from GEMA, a local non-profit organisation, visited 50 Ramadan bazaars across the country with the cooperation of food sellers to gather the leftover food.
They collected over 20,000 kilograms of leftover food from 55 bazaars in Kuala Lumpur three weeks into the fasting month, volunteer Umi Kelathun Abd Ghani told Reuters.
Once collected the food will be weighed and repacked before being distributed.
According to Malaysia's Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp), during Ramadan last year, a staggering 252,521 tons of solid waste was collected, with 44.5 Percent of it - around 112,000 tons - being food waste.
SWCorp estimates that this year if no action is taken, there could be an additional 75,000 tons of food waste generated in Malaysia during Ramadan.
This projection is based on an expected 15 Percent increase in waste generation during the holy month, which could result in approximately 19,228 tons of food waste being generated daily throughout the country, the report said.
The initiative that started in 2016 was welcomed by locals.
"It would be a waste if such blessings are thrown away. They (GEMA) repackage the food, and Alhamdulillah (thank God), thanks to their efforts, it can help the B40 group (lower-income group) to obtain food," said a resident Abawiah Salleh who received the food.
Reuters