Malaysian volunteers collect food for needy to combat Ramadan food waste

Volunteers from GEMA, a local non-profit organisation, visited 50 Ramadan bazaars across the country with the cooperation of food sellers to gather the leftover food.

They collected over 20,000 kilograms of leftover food from 55 bazaars in Kuala Lumpur three weeks into the fasting month, volunteer Umi Kelathun Abd Ghani told Reuters.

Once collected the food will be weighed and repacked before being distributed.