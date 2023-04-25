Over 40% drop in people sleeping rough on Singapore streets in 2022

The most common reasons cited for sleeping rough were disagreements with family or co-habitants, issues securing or maintaining housing, and financial problems, MSF found in a single-night street count and survey it conducted in November 2022.

While efforts have been stepped up to offer such rough sleepers help, about half of those surveyed said they had not sought community or government assistance.

Most of the rough sleepers were middle-aged and older Chinese men, a profile generally similar to that recorded in previous local street counts.

The nationwide street count builds on earlier counts carried out by the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) in 2019 and 2021.

The 2019 count found 921 people sleeping rough across the island. The 2021 count found 616 rough sleepers but is not directly comparable as it was conducted over several nights.

In the latest count, almost half of the rough sleepers were sighted near or at Housing Board blocks, which included void decks, stairwells, pavilions, playgrounds and exercise stations.

One quarter was sighted at parks and benches, 12 % around commercial areas such as malls, and 11 % in food centres and markets.

The majority of sighting locations were sheltered and well-lit. Rough sleepers said they intentionally chose such locations, with shelter and availability of facilities surfacing as top considerations for the choice of sleeping location.

While previous local street counts suggested that rough sleepers were more likely to be found in larger and older neighbourhoods, the 2022 street count did not find a similar trend.