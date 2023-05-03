Shutterbugs on quest to get the perfect shot as lightning ignites Singapore sky

In Singapore, about 50 % of the year’s lightning days are in April, May, October and November – months that fall between the two major monsoon seasons.

The northeast monsoon blows from December to early March, and the southwest monsoon is from June to September.

The island gets warmer weather during inter-monsoon season, which, along with other conditions, results in more lightning activity, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), which falls under the National Environment Agency.

An MSS spokesman said that lightning strikes are produced by thunderstorm clouds, which occur when there is moisture in the air amid an unstable atmosphere.

Lightning can also strike even when there is no rain or thunderstorm clouds in the area. Although the bolts mostly strike within 6km of a thunderstorm cloud, lightning strikes have been documented to occur more than 10km away, said the spokesman.

When people are outdoors and thunder is heard, they should seek shelter, he added.

He said: “People in open spaces, as well as tall structures, are more at risk of being struck by lightning. While outdoors and thunder is heard, seek shelter in a building or a car, and wait at least 30 minutes after the thunder is last heard before resuming outdoor activities.”

Associate Professor Koh Tieh Yong from the Singapore University of Social Sciences said the reason for greater lightning activity outside monsoon season is stronger solar radiation and light winds, making the atmosphere more conducive for the formation of thunderstorm clouds.

He said: “Strong solar radiation leads to higher surface temperatures, and hence the air is warmer and more buoyant.”

He added that regional winds are light but often become more intense as well, due to the absence of monsoon systems.

Prof Koh, who is a weather and climate scientist, said the absence of such a large system gives way to smaller local weather systems like land-sea breezes that spawn brief but strong local gusts.

With the predominance of smaller-scale weather systems like thunderstorms during the inter-monsoon season, the energy within the system itself is more concentrated, he added.

“Up-and-down air movement is enhanced, causing stronger electrical charging as cloud droplets collide, resulting in more frequent lightning activity,” he said.

Gabrielle Chan

The Straits Times

Asia News Network