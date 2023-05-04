Malaysia makes school uniforms optional due to current hot spell

Among the outdoor activities that are not suitable to be carried out during this time are cross-country running, camping, parades, sports and agriculture.

Meanwhile, Bernama quoted a doctor cautioning that heat stroke was a risk for anyone exposed to an extremely hot environment, regardless of the person’s health.

Dr Norlen Ahmad said the elderly, children and those with chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as those who were obese, were more at risk of a heat stroke.

“The elderly are more at risk because they usually have various diseases that make them more sensitive, and their mechanism of sweat production or body temperature control is no longer efficient,” she said on Bernama Radio’s Jendela Fikir programme yesterday.

According to Dr Norlen, heat stroke is a medical emergency that can happen quickly, and immediate steps must be taken to reduce body temperature to prevent the victim from experiencing more severe conditions such as brain function failure, convulsions and even death.

She said that among the immediate steps to be taken is to place a wet towel on the victim’s head, underarms, thighs and neck, in addition to moving the victim to a cooler and dimmer place.

“Placing a wet towel on those parts of the body will speed up the process of heat transfer in the body and further reduce the body temperature,” she added.

She also said that the public should reduce physical activity in hot areas, drink more water, especially plain water, wear loose and thin clothing, and monitor the health of family members at risk.

Last week, an 11-year-old boy from Kampung Perupok, Bachok, Kelantan, died at the Balai health clinic due to heat stroke and dehydration.

