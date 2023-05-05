Domestic recycling rate in Singapore in 2022 lowest in more than a decade

Between 2012 and 2018, Singapore’s domestic recycling rate stood at between 19 per cent and 22 per cent. The rate declined from 2018 as China banned the import of 24 recyclables, including paper and plastics.

The domestic recycling rate is the percentage of waste recycled from households, shophouses, education institutions, petrol stations, hawker centres and places of worship.

Adding to the lower rate is the 1.86 million tonnes of domestic waste collected in 2022, up from 1.82 million tonnes the year before.

The NEA, which released its annual waste and recycling statistics for 2022 on Wednesday, said high freight cost for transporting recyclables overseas for processing, especially paper and textiles with lower market value, was the main reason for the domestic recycling rate falling to 12 per cent from 13 per cent in 2021.

Zero Waste SG executive director Tan Huileng said: “It will be helpful to help residents understand what happens after their commingled recyclable waste is deposited into the blue bins, to build confidence in our segregation and recycling infrastructure.

“From the consumers’ end, encouraging them to intentionally buy products made of recycled material, when there is a need for said product, will also boost the demand for recycling.”