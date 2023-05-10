Southeast Asian leaders urge end of Myanmar violence, inclusive talks

The summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) was expected to see wrangling over the bloody crisis in Myanmar, with patience wearing thin as its junta demonstrates no intent to pursue a peace plan agreed with the 10-member bloc two years ago.

"We were deeply concerned with ongoing violence in Myanmar and urged the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force," said a statement from the leaders.

They sought the creation of "a conducive environment for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues."

The meeting takes place as Myanmar's military intensifies attacks and air strikes on resistance forces and ethnic minority rebels as it tries to consolidate power ahead of a planned election.