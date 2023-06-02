Vietnam opposes forced labour, as hundreds rescued from Philippines’ illegal casino

At least 12 suspects have been arrested and are expected to be charged with the crime of human trafficking. They are seven Chinese nationals, four Indonesians, and one Malaysian.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that the policy of the Government of Vietnam is to provide legal safe and orderly migration while resolutely fighting against illegal migration, human smuggling, and human trafficking,” the deputy spokesperson said.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been working with localities and relevant authorities to raise awareness for the people wishing to search for jobs abroad, to warn them against false promises of easy labour with no qualifications required but high pays, as they may easily fall victim to labour exploitation, become illegal migrants, or worse, even victims of human trafficking.”

With regards to the traffic accident taking place in a mountainous area of Guangxi that resulted in the death of 11 Vietnamese citizens, Thang said the Consular Department and the Consulate General of Vietnam in Nanning have cooperated with local authorities to instruct the victim’s families on funeral arrangements and repatriation of their bodies.

The agencies have also implemented citizen protection measures as necessary to bring the two wounded Vietnamese citizens back home, the deputy spokesperson added.

Chinese media reported that at around 6.30 am on May 19, a seven-seater vehicle with 14 people on board plunged off a cliff into a lake in Guangxi, near the border with Vietnam.

Local Chinese authorities suspect that the accident is related to human trafficking activities in the border area. One of the survivors, who was the driver of the vehicle, has been temporarily detained for investigation.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network