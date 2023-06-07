I’m ‘too old’ and ‘senile’ to contest in state polls: Mahathir

“I’m quite old, I’m already senile,” said Mahathir sarcastically during a press conference in Cheras here on Tuesday, which drew laughter from the crowd.

“I don’t understand. People overseas invited me to speak about what’s next for the world. Japan and South Korea invited me. But, when I’m back here, people ask when am I retiring,” added Mahathir.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir said he is set to meet Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin on cooperation.

“He (Muhyiddin) supported the Malay Proclamation and we did not go against each other. These are all public knowledge,” added the former premier.

Asked if the cooperation with Perikatan would be permanent or just for the upcoming state elections, Mahathir said this will be discussed during the meeting with Muhyiddin.

“We will discuss. Maybe, we will contest in the state polls if that’s the wishes of the public,” added Mahathir.