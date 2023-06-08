Missing Malaysian in Chiang Rai claims she is safe but many doubt authenticity of videos

In another 33-second video, the young woman repeats she is fine, healthy and had not been beaten.

“Friends, family members, and netizens, please don’t worry…. Bye, bye. I am going to eat now,” she says in the video with a bowl of food visible.

In another video, the woman stands at a merchandise counter and makes a peace sign gesture.

The videos sparked debate among netizens, with many expressing doubt and scepticism.

Netizens pointed out that Chong’s uneasy expression as well as pauses when speaking seemed to indicate she was forced to record the videos.

Netizens also questioned why Chong did not call her mother directly instead of posting the videos via an unknown person on Facebook.

Earlier, Thai police said initial investigations found Chong had crossed the border into Tachilek, Myanmar on May 30.

Meanwhile, Chong’s mother, Chee Choy Wen arrived in Mae Sai on Wednesday (June 7).

Accompanied by a translator, Chee met with the police to provide information and documents.

Meanwhile, local media reported that Chee received a message on the Line app saying “Mom, don’t worry.”

She suspected that the message was written on behalf of her daughter by someone else.

Chee is currently staying at a hotel in Mae Sai to wait for her daughter’s safe return.

The Star

Asia News Network