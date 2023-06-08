Cambodia seeks partners for planned Mondulkiri airport

Five areas that have been formally defined or proposed as “economic poles” are Phnom Penh, Preah Sihanouk and Siem Reap provinces, and the northwestern and northeastern regions. Mondulkiri is located in the northeastern region.

In August 2021, the government approved the Mondulkiri Tourism Development Master Plan 2021-2035, amid a broader initiative to attract about three million domestic and international tourists annually to the regional verdant biodiverse powerhouse in northeastern Cambodia by 2035.

The master plan is intended to complement a 2021-2025 three-phased national tourism roadmap and a 2021-2035 Siem Reap provincial tourism development master plan – both formally approved by Prime Minister Hun Sen on April 1, 2021 – and guide the sector’s emergence from Covid and support its recovery, the Council of Ministers, or Cabinet, noted in an August 12, 2021 letter.

In a letter dated August 9, 2021, Hun Sen asserted that Mondulkiri’s tourism industry is expanding and has a lot of room to grow and that the master plan would greatly accelerate economic growth in the province and the rest of the Kingdom.

“With all this potential, and under long-term and comprehensive deliberation, the Royal Government has prepared and launched the Mondulkiri Tourism Development Master Plan, as a compass to indicate the key mechanisms and strategic directions for tourism development in Mondulkiri province, in connection with the vision of national transformation over the 2021-2035 period and many years to come,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Cambodia received 1,291,539 international visitors in the first quarter of the year, skyrocketing by 709.51 % from 159,546 in the year-ago period, but still down 31.22 % from the 1,877,853 recorded in the same time of 2019.

Thailand accounted for the lion’s share of these travellers at 424,241 or nearly 32.85 %, followed by Vietnam (207,527; 16.07%), mainland China (132,665; 10.27%), Laos (61,709; 4.78%), the US (54,672; 4.23%), South Korea (52,578; 4.07%), France (33,442; 2.59%), Russia (32,125; 2.49%), the UK (31,057; 2.40%) and Indonesia (30,522; 2.36%).

In the January-March period, 481,582 international visitors flew into Cambodia, representing 37.29 % of the total, while 792,432 (61.36%) entered overland, and 17,525 (1.36%) arrived via waterways.

Hin Pisei

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network