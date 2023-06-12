No fire please: New water cremation for pets gaining popularity in Singapore

Aquamation, scientifically known as alkaline hydrolysis, has been widely available for pets in the US for several years. Several countries and US states have also legalised it for human remains.

The technology has been in use by universities and the scientific industries for over 25 years. It has been adopted for the final disposal of human bodies donated to medical science since 1995.

The body of the late Nobel Peace Laureate, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, underwent aquamation. The anti-apartheid hero, who died in 2021, said climate change was “one of the greatest moral challenges of our time”.

Unlike fire or flame cremation, which uses intense heat of up to 1,000 deg C, aquamation operates at a low temperature below 95 deg C. A full cycle uses 900 litres of water for a maximum capacity of 181kg of carcasses once a day.

The carbon footprint is one-tenth of flame-based cremations, and there are no harmful emissions as there is no burning involved, Loo said.

In a clean stainless steel system, a warm solution consisting of 95 % water and 5 % alkali flows gently across the animal for a number of hours. The hydrolysis process uses water and bases to reduce organic tissue into its molecular components of amino acids and salts.

It is similar to decomposition but accelerated. There is also 20 % to 40 % more ash returned to families, compared with flame cremation.

Said Loo: “We also make our facility less depressing and more comforting, such as the high ceilings and nature-inspired decor.”

The natural artisanal urns also look more like modern art pieces.

While the whole process takes longer than flame cremation, some pet parents appreciate more time given for the final send-off.

Marketing executive Sayhui Leong, 26, used aquamation for her 14-year-old mongrel Ginger in May, after the dog died from injuries resulting from a hit-and-run accident. She chose aquamation as Ginger loved nature, and it was the most natural cremation for her.

“Most cremation places host you for about 30 to 45 minutes, but we were allowed two hours to say our goodbyes,” she said. “It just felt like a time and space for us to celebrate her life as well.”

One major barrier to water cremation is the price tag. The company charges $577 to $777 nett for the water cremation alone.

In water cremation, the used water is treated at a licensed treatment facility. This effluent treatment can sometimes make up to 50 % of the costs.

Loo is in talks with the national water agency PUB and the National Environmental Agency to repurpose the used water and make the process more sustainable, which in turn lowers the cost barrier for people to pick this greener option.

The alkaline hydrolysis process produces a sterile solution of amino acids, sugars, nutrients, salts and soap in a water solution. These are the by-products of natural decomposition and an alternative way to fertilise crops and plants, he said.

In some countries, this liquid solution is used to boost soil fertility.

Loo was quick to add that there is no right or wrong about the two cremation methods – it is just a matter of preference.

“Our aquacremation services provide an additional option, and people like options.”

Chin Soo Fang

The Straits Times

Asia News Network