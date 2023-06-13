Selangor plans to ban pet stores from selling cats and dogs

“I see more pet shops are also selling fewer animals. Those who want to buy can go to reliable breeders or adopt animals,” she said.

Lau said some of the animals sold at shops could be from irresponsible breeders.

“These animals are kept in cages for many years for the sole purpose of breeding and can’t even walk properly. It is animal cruelty,” said Lau.

Jocelyn Ng, an owner of an eight-year-old husky, said pet shops were not the favoured place to get pure-breed dogs, so a ban would not make a difference.

“We do not entirely trust these shop owners. They may simply claim an animal is a pure breed. We dog lovers look out for responsible breeders to buy from,” she said.

Jocelyn got her husky, named Isseymiyake, from a trusted friend.

Hayathi Ismail also said backyard breeders should be banned.

“They are the culprits. They advertise their pets on social media and they also sell to pet shops,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sze Han also said the state government had recommended all local councils use the “more humane” netting method to catch stray dogs.

He added that the looping method could be used only in hard-to-reach locations like under vehicles, small holes or drains.

The netting method, an innovation by the Sabak Bernam district council, allows dog catchers to carry the animals into vehicles and not drag them by their necks.

The Selangor government is also in the final stages of launching an international-standard Fur Shelter on a 1.2-ha plot of land, he said.

Sze Han said the Fur Shelter would promote adoption, education and raise funds in a sustainable manner through various activities.

As of May 31, the Subang Jaya City Council recorded 1,000 complaints about dogs while the Sabak Bernam district council recorded 3,000 complaints.

Sheila Sri Priya

The Star

Asia News Network