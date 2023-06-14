Megawati touts North Korea as model for nuclear program

In a statement made during the signing of an agreement between BRIN and the state-owned broadcaster TVRI, Megawati said that it was not too late for Indonesia to catch up with nuclear-weapons states like North Korea.

“If we can develop the technology, it’s never too late. We can catch up with countries that have nuclear programs,” Megawati said, as quoted by Antara.

The matriarch of the PDI-P said budgetary constraints should not hinder the development of nuclear programs.