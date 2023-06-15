Indonesia accounted for over half of online purchases in Southeast Asia in 2022

A report released on Thursday by Singapore-based venture firm Momentum Works found that Indonesia contributed 52 % of the region’s total gross merchandise value (GMV), which refers to the value of goods sold via e-commerce platforms.

The amount was calculated based on the spending of six Southeast Asian countries that also included Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The total GMV in 2022 was reported to be US$99.5 billion.

Indonesia’s figure was US$51.9 billion, almost 13 times that of Singapore’s US$4 billion.

Momentum Works conducted its research using a variety of methods, including the analysis of publicly available data and gathering information from contacts in the e-commerce industry.

The firm found that in Indonesia, the most commonly used platforms were the e-commerce app Shopee and online marketplace Tokopedia, which accounted for 36 % and 35 % of the country’s GMV respectively.