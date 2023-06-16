Vietnam's public employees earn way less than their Southeast Asian peers

There have been many efforts to streamline payrolls at state agencies. By 2021, the payroll was reduced to nearly 2.77 million, and by the end of 2022, it was nearly 2 million (about 255,000 civil servants, more than 1.74 million public employees).

The number in 2022 was cut down by 770,000 compared to 2021 and 800,000 compared to 2018.

It will be difficult to achieve the desired result if the downsizing of employees is only focused on civil servants and officials at management agencies and units. It may only burden the workload for those who are retained.

Meanwhile, the number of people receiving salaries from unions and professional associations takes up a large proportion.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has proposed to spend an additional VND60 trillion to increase salaries and social security payments, with the base salary to increase from VND1.49 million to 1.8 million a month, starting from July 1, 2023.

The total state budget expenditure in 2023 is estimated at VND2,076.2 trillion, up 16.3 % compared to 2022. Among them, expenditure on development investment is VND726.7 trillion, and VND102.9 trillion will be spent on debt and interest, recurrent spending including salary payments is up to VND1,172.3 trillion, up 5.4 % compared to 2022’s estimate.

According to the 2023 state budget expenditure estimate, the expenses for public management agencies and mass organisations can get up to VND46.9 trillion.

The expenses are significant, however, the salary public employees receive is still low due to the excessive number of people receiving allowances from the state budget, the newspaper reported.

Despite efforts from the Government, the wage rise is almost nothing compared to the normal living standard. Prices skyrocket before the salary is raised.

A certain number of people use low salaries to justify working multiple jobs. In a certain number of cases, they may dwell in illegal activities and push their responsibility on others. Meanwhile, low income is a reason for competent employees to leave the public sector.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network