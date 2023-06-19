Cambodian riel to expand across Laos, and Vietnam

“The use of our national currency doesn’t only preserve national sovereignty but also yields several benefits for the Cambodian society and economy by reinforcing economic resilience, preserving macroeconomic stability and fostering growth, especially in economic management,” she affirmed.

The transition from dollar to riel, Serey explained, demands active participation from all stakeholders.

“Promoting widespread riel usage isn’t merely about surmounting the US dollar or rapidly withdrawing it from Cambodia, but it also necessitates Cambodians’ vigilance in their habitual usage of the riel,” she said.

In Channy, president and CEO of ACLEDA Bank, noted the “successful” implementation of QR-scanning between Thailand and Cambodia, highlighting its convenience for people from both nations.

“This Cross-Border Payment is not only significant in Thailand, but it will soon extend to Laos and Vietnam to facilitate payments for tourists, traders and business people,” he said.

The riel was initially introduced for use in 1955 by King Norodom Sihanouk to signify sovereignty and national independence. During the genocidal Democratic Kampuchea regime, the NBC was destroyed and the riel was removed from circulation, leading to widespread distrust in the currency. It was not until 1980, post-liberation, that the government rebuilt the central bank and reintroduced the riel.

Van Socheata

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network