Vietnam proposes incentives for installation of roof-top power systems

The ministry has built and submitted a mechanism to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval in which these incentives would be included.

Incentives would be applied to rooftop solar power installed in residential, commercial and corporate buildings for self-consumption without selling electricity to other organisations or individuals.

Under the mechanism, the MoIT suggested that investors who invest in and utilise rooftop solar power would be exempt from obtaining power operation licences and electricity business registration certificates.

They would also be prioritised for budgetary allocation, tax exemptions or reductions, and access to loans with preferential interest rates.

This mechanism would not be limited in terms of installed capacity. However, the systems had to comply with the current regulations regarding electrical safety, construction safety, environment protection, and fire prevention and control.

Relevant ministries and local authorities would be required to issue guidelines to simplify procedures for construction, fire prevention and control, and environment and electrical safety for buildings with rooftop solar power systems.

The State Bank of Vietnam would act to reduce lending rates or design a preferential lending package specifically targeting the northern region. The Ministry of Finance would prioritise budget allocation to support the development of rooftop solar power systems installed in office buildings and explore options for tax and fee breaks.