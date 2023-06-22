End of visa-free facility for 159 countries will not hurt Indonesian tourism

“We don’t see a significant impact because as of today, we are on track to reaching 8.5 million [foreign tourist arrivals] without these 159 countries,” he added.

The government has set a target of 8.5 million foreign tourist arrivals for this year, more than double last year’s target of 3.5 million.

Statistics Indonesia (BPS) data show that the archipelago recorded 3.17 million foreign visitors in the first four months of 2023, leaving just 5 million foreign tourist arrivals over the rest of the year to meet the government’s target.

Malaysia and Singapore have accounted for more than 900,000 arrivals this year to date.

Notably, however, Australia, China and India were respectively third, fifth and sixth in terms of tourist arrivals in the first four months of 2023, and together contributed over 22 % to total arrivals during the same period.

Visitors from the three countries used to enjoy the visa-free facility but must now use the VOA facility, which Sandiaga said would push “quality and sustainable tourism”.

The government is currently aiming to attract visitors who will spend more time and money in the country, as opposed to the mass tourism paradigm that focuses exclusively on tourist arrivals.

Azril Azahari, a professor at Ambarrukmo Tourism Institute (STIPRAM) Yogyakarta, disagreed with Sandiaga, saying that the VOA facility also boosted mass tourism because of its minimal requirements.

“The problem with the VOA is that the government has minimized the requirements,” Azril told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday, so foreign visitors “just come and get the entry stamp, and that’s that”.

He added that the difficulty with achieving “quality tourism” lay in the fact that it was easy for any foreign national to enter the country, including any individual that might “wreak havoc”.

Azril suggested that the VOA be tweaked in line with the “quality tourism” paradigm, for example by enforcing a minimum one-week length of stay and a corresponding minimum monetary requirement to enter the country.

That way, Azril explained, the government could bump up foreign tourists’ average length of stay and average spending as the two main indicators of quality tourism.

“Visitor numbers are huge and we are proud of that, but it brings us chaos in the social and legal aspects. We must be more preventive than curative,” he said, emphasizing that repairing the damage was always more costly than avoiding it.

Deni Ghifari

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network