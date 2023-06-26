Jokowi leaning towards endorsing populist party chairman for president

This is because Prabowo, 71, chairman of right-wing populist Gerindra Party, is fully committed to supporting the political careers of Widodo’s family members, according to analysts.

Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, is unlikely to receive such support from his own ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) since he is considered a mere party official who has never been promised or offered a high position within PDI-P.

The President’s elder son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 35, is the mayor of Solo – also known as Surakarta – in Central Java. He has been touted to pursue higher office.

Gibran’s younger brother, Kaesang Pangarep, 28, is gearing up to join the mayoral race in the city of Depok in West Java, and their brother-in-law Bobby Nasution, 31, is the mayor of Medan in North Sumatra.

Widodo and Prabowo appeared together last Monday at an international football-friendly match between Indonesia and Argentina in Jakarta, drawing wide media attention.

The two men sat next to each other, while on Prabowo’s right was Indonesia’s national football association chairman, Erick Thohir.